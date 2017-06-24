It’s ‘Super Saturday’ as Indian juiced English girls to score a mammoth 281 for three in the opening encounter of the Women Cricket World Cup against the three-time champion and host. Scoring their second highest total in World Cup, put into bat, Indians commenced their innings in aggressive mode.

Indians approach was brisk in the first 10 overs with almost run a ball. The left-right opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Raut put bowlers in a tizzy. Mandhana relied on off drive & occasional pulls while Raut played the anchor role with nudges and surgical placement.

At one stage it looked like a T20 encounter with a flurry of boundaries to leading Pacers Katherine Brunt who was juiced for 50 runs in seven overs. DRS system also made debut for ladies in the international cricket with this match.

The 144 run partnership for the first wicket is also the third highest opening stand in World Cup for India. Sangli girl Smriti Mandhana scored 11 boundaries and two sixes in her 90 runs in 72 balls, with a strike rate of 125. Smriti Mandhana was the first to depart off the bowling of Heather Knight.

Skipper Mithali Raj joined the party and consolidated on the momentum. Mithali rotated the strike and in no time was chasing her seventh fifty in a row, a rare distinction in the world.

Poonam Raut looked steady and was chasing the elusive century when she had a momentary lapse of concentration and pulled one over deep square leg off the bowling of Danielle Hazell. Raut was caught at 86.

Harman Preet walked in with some lofty hits and quick running between the wickets.

India in the last 10 overs scored a stunning 74 runs. Thus making it the stiff target for English. Indians will now have to bowl tight and aggressive with spin. Jhulan & Ekta Bisht will be the key if Indians have to win this World Cup opener.