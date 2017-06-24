Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford has stepped down from his position, the country’s cricket board confirmed here on Thursday.

The 56-year-old South African affectionately known as ‘Fordy’ was given the post in February last year.

Commenting on the development, the cricket board’s head Thilanga Sumathipala said: “We have to thank Fordy for his invaluable contribution to Sri Lanka Cricket,”

“He joined us at a time where we were quoted by the ICC as being on the ‘verge of suspension’ and at a time where things were volatile and uncertain, Ford had faith in us & has given us his fullest support.

“This was a decision arrived at mutually after careful consideration and deliberation and we are both confident of its propriety. Ford epitomizes the character of cricket as a true gentleman, and we are indeed sorry to see him go. We wish him the very best in where his path lies,” Sumathipala said in the official statement.

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in a five match One-Day International (ODI) home series starting from June 30.