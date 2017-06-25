Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday claimed the Australian Open Super Series men’s singles title after he defeated China’s Cheng Long.

The Indian shuttler took less than 30 minutes to outclass China’s Chen Long in straight games 22-20, 21-16.

The first set saw a close fight where Srikanth was ahead by two points but in the second the Indian shuttller picked up the pace and thrashed Chen Long by a margin of 5 points.

Kidambi Srikanth beats China’s Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to win Australian Open Super Series. pic.twitter.com/PQuKgrM3cd — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

Earlier on June 24, Kidambi Srikanth defeated China’s Shi Yuqi to enter the finale of the Australia Open Superseries badminton tournament. The Guntur player took only 37 minutes to outplay his Chinese opponent 21-10, 21-14.

Prior to that, Srikanth had also claimed the Indonesia Open title earlier in June and survived as runner-up at the Singapore Open.

Applauding Srikanth’s win, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for him.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for Kidambi Srikanth. #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/b3EIarB3N0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

(With inputs from IANS)