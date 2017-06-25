Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for Kidambi Srikanth after he won the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney on Sunday.

Srikanth not only won his fourth super series title but also became the only sixth badminton player in the world to make it to three consecutive super series finals on the trot.

In the finals, the 24-year-old was up against Olympic champion Chen Long of China. The Guntur player was at his best against the World No. 6 and won 22-20, 21-16 comfortably.

Sarma congratulated Srikanth.

“We are really very proud of Srikanth for his achievements. It is simply phenomenal. He has not only made the whole country proud once again but has etched his name among the best and no word will be enough to praise Srikanth,” Sarma said.

BAI Secretary General Anup Narang said: “It is indeed a very huge achievement for Srikanth and Indian badminton. The entire BAI is in a jubilant mood and I am sure so are the badminton fans across the country.”