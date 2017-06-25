Forward Valere Germain became the first recruit of his hometown team Marseille after he left Monaco, the club announced.

“Monaco and Marseille have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Valere Germain, who will sign on Monday a four-year contract after passing the medical examinations,” Marseille said in a statement on their official website on Saturday.

Born in Marseille, Germain scored 10 goals and three assists in last season’s Ligue 1 for the title-holders, while struggling for a starting spot in the team, especially after the 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe’s skyrocketing emergence.

“The coach Rudi Garcia can count on an experienced striker,” added Marseille.

As scheduled, Germain will be officially presented next Monday afternoon by Marseille, who did not disclose the transfer fee of the newly-recruited forward.

According to French media, Germain will be worth around 10 million euros, including bonuses.

Germain will follow the footstep of his father, Bruno Germain, to wear the hometown team’s jersey.

“It was Valere’s choice, made a while ago, to join the Marseille team,” said Bruno, who played for Marseille from 1988 to 1991 and then from 1994 to 1995, adding that his son has been close to the club in heart at a very young age.

“He always shows his will to join Marseille,” Bruno revealed