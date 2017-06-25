A- A A+

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for his Australian Open Superseries men’s title victory.

“Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS,” Tendulkar wrote on his twitter account.

Srikanth displayed a committed gameplay in his dominating run to outclass Olympic champion Chen Long of China 22-20, 21-16 in the final in Sydney.

The first set saw a close fight where Srikanth was ahead by two points but in the second set the Indian shuttller picked up the pace and thrashed Chen Long by a margin of 5 points. 

The Australian Open Super Series saw a change in odds for the Indian after he had lost five times in a row earlier to Long.

Thanking the cricket legend, Srikanth also replied him back and said, “Your tweet is like a billion wishes for me. Will keep giving my best for the country.”

The 24-year-old player won the second superseries title in a matter of one week after a victory in the Indonesian Open.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for Srikanth after he claimed the title.  

