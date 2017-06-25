Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabio is reportedly tempted to work under English Premier League club Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho.

According to The Independent, the specualations over the AS Monaco full-back making a move to the English giant this summer have gained a certain boost after he admitted desire to work with Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho, too. He is an excellent manager. No doubt,” the 23-year old was quoted as saying on Saturday.

He also revealed his aspirations to work under great managers and named Manchester City coach Pep Guardioa, Real Madrid coach Zinadine Zidane amidst a few of them.

“Managers, I would also like to work with great managers to learn more about football, learn new things,” he said. “There are great managers in football.”

“Guardiola, Zidane, who’s doing a great work, Tite, also doing a great job in the national team, Simeone. These are managers I would like to work with some day,” he added.

Fabinho scored eight goals in his 33 appearances in his first Ligue 1 title victory with AS Monaco this season. But that does not seems enough for the midfielder as he admitted to play with bigger clubs with his champions attitude. He also said he is looking to get an opportunity to represent Brazil.

“My dream is to get to the national team, get steady, play the 2018 World Cup and at club level it’s to get to a big club that fights to always be champion, with champion mentality.”

“It could be in Spain, England, France… I want to play for a club that fights to win the Champions League title. That’s what I’ll keep seeking,” Fabinho said.