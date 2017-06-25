Skipper Virat Kohli is the king of Facebook and he has proved it by becoming the second most followed Indian on the social media site. Despite the ongoing controversy regarding Anil Kumble’s exit from the team India, Kohli’s popularity remains unaffected.

The cricketer has added one more feather to his cap by overthrowing the big Bollywood names like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Shamra.

With 35 million followers, Kohli has become the second most followed Indian on Facebook after Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has 42.2 million followers to his name.

Besides, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has 16 million followers on Twitter and 14 million on Instagram and is the most loved cricketer of all the times.

In the past few months, Kohli’s fan base has increased from 33 million to almost 36 million.

The star cricketer is leading his team in the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies in the Caribbean.