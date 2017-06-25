With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the well-wishers, congratulations poured in for star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on his title triumph at the Australian Open Super Series badminton tournament on Sunday.

Srikanth defeated reigning Olympic champion Chen Long of China 22-20, 21-16 to win the men’s singles title in Sydney.

The Australian Open Superseries saw a change in fortune for the Indian after he had lost five times in a row earlier to Long.

The 24-year-old player won his second Superseries title in a matter of one week after a victory in the Indonesian Open Superseries Premier.

“Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth recently won the Indonesia Open. He has made the nation proud,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio broadcase programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also praised the shuttler.

“2nd successive Superseries title for @srikidambi. Defeats Olympic champ Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS winner! Proud of you!” he tweeted.

Srikanth’s fellow shuttler and women’s doubles specialist Jwala Gutta also took to social media to voice her praise.

“@srikidambi awesomeness Srikanth… unstoppable performance… great stuff!!???? #champion #AustraliaSS,” Jwala wrote on her Twitter handle.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Srikanth, who has entered the final of three Superseries events in a row.

“Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS,” Tendulkar wrote on his twitter account.

Other cricket stars also praised the shuttler with Sehwag — usually extremely vocal on social media — praising the Guntur player for winning the fourth Superseries title of his career.

“Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth !” Sehwag tweeted.

“Congratulations #KidambiSrikanth on winning the #AustralianSS . On a roll @srikidambi !” former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said.

India hockey team captain P.R. Sreejesh also had words of praise for Srikanth.

“Congratulation @srikidambi for winning the title …#AustraliaOpen2017,” he wrote on Twitter.