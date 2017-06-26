Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastoa won the 2nd Mallorca Open by defeating Germany’s Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Santa Ponça Tennis Club here.

The 27-year-old Sevastova, placed 19th in the WTA rankings, had to stage a comeback to deal with the No. 54-ranked Goerges, after her rival won the first set on Sunday, reports Efe news agency.

This is the second final Sevastova has played in Mallorca, and the first title she has won in seven years. Last year, she went down to in this tourney to France’s Caroline Garcia, who this time around was eliminated in the semi-finals.

The Mallorca Open drew several of the world’s best players, including Roberta Vinci (Italy), Kiki Bertens (Holland), Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia), Timea Babos (Hungary) and Laura Siegemund (Germany).

Also participating in the tourney were Spain’s Carla Suarez, Sara Sorribes and Lara Arruabarrena, all of whom were eliminated in the first round.

Belarussian Victoria Azarenka, the former world No. 1 player, reappeared in Mallorca after a year of inactivity after becoming a mother, and although she made it through the first round by defeating Japan’s Risa Ozaki, she was eliminated by Croatia’s Ana Konjuh.