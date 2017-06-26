Real Madrid has claimed the Copa del Rey Juvenil title after thrashing city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the final.

Oscar opened the scoring for Real Madrid after just 12 minutes during Sunday’s final, but Oscar Clemente equalized for Atletico one minute before the end of the first half, reports Efe news agency.

The two teams failed to seize chances in the second half, so they had to resort to extra time of two 15-minute halves to settle the match.

Alberto put Real Madrid into the lead with the second goal in the 96th minute, while Toni secured the victory with the third goal just two minutes later.

Cesar Gelaber sealed the win with the fourth goal for Real Madrid five minutes before the final whistle.