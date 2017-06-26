Copa America champion Chile have advanced to the Confederations Cup semi-finals with a 1-1 draw against a spirited Australia.

James Troisi put Australia in the lead, opening the scoring two minutes before the end of the first half on Sunday evening, reports Efe news agency.

Martin Rodriguez scored the equalizer for Chile in the 67th minute.

With this draw, Chile finished second in Group B with five points, while Australia were eliminated from the Confederations Cup after coming in third with only two points.

Chile are set to meet European champions Portugal in the semi-finals on June 28. Portugal finished their league engagements at the top of Group A.

Germany finished on top of Group B with seven points and advance to the semi-finals to face Group A runner-up Mexico on June 29.