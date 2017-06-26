World champions Germany have defeated 10-man Cameroon 3-1 to reach the Confederations Cup semi-finals.

Germany secured the top spot in Group B after beating the Africa Cup of Nations champions at the Fisht Olympic Stadium here on Sunday, reports Efe news agency.

The two teams failed to score in the first half. Midfielder Kerem Demirbay opened the scoring for Germany three minutes into the second half.

Cameroonian defender Ernest Mabouka got a red card in the 64th minute and Timo Werner scored Germany’s second goal just three minutes later.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar scored the first goal for Cameroon in the 79th minute but Werner secured Germany’s victory by netting a goal nine minutes before the final whistle.

Cameroon have crashed out of the Confederations Cup while Germany have topped Group B with seven points. They will face Group A runners-up Mexico in the semi-finals on June 29.