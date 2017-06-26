Yuvraj Singh might not be in best of his cricketing form, but he managed to hog all the attention on Sunday when he came out to bat in his Champions Trophy jersey instead of the official one.

Now, we don’t know if it was just a mishap or Yuvraj intentionally wore it hoping for change of fortunes. The jersey however failed to bring any luck as he was out for only 14.

Despite Yuvraj’s poor score, India managed to thrash West Indies by 105 runs in the second ODI at the Queen’s Park Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the five match series.

Yuvraj’s poor form must be a concern for Indian team. The fierce 35-year-old batsman has made just one fifty-plus score in his last 7 matches and it remains to be seen how long the team management persists with him. Recently, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid had also said that the team management should have a clear cut policy whether they want Yuvraj or not going into the 2019 World Cup.