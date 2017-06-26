Formula one Azerbaijan grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo on Monday said that Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was passion driven following the incident that took place with Mercedes AMG driver Lewis Hamilton here.

Vettel came from behind to hit Hamilton twice in the race on Monday. The former was given a 10-second stop-go penalty and three penalty points for the foul show.

Redbull driver Ricciardo shared his view on this incident and also said the German should think before he does something.

“Seb probably sometimes doesn’t think before he acts,” Ricciardo was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“It’s probably driven through passion and hunger. He’s kind of just got to put a lid on it sometimes.”

“I respect Seb a lot for his grit and his love for the sport, which turns into a lot of passion and sometimes aggression. I respect and like that about him.

“But today you have seen… whether it’s over the radio, sometimes he will just go crazy. It is probably – what’s the word? – spur of the moment? There’s a better word,” Ricciardo said.

Due to some high intensity action in the race, Vettel (4th place) and Hamilton (5th) failed to finish in the podium spot.