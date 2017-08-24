National anthems of Sri Lanka and India will no longer be played in the remaining ODI series between the two countries.

Confirming the development to pakobserver.com, Sri Lankan cricket team’s media manager Dinesh Ratnasingham said, “We have adopted the practice of singing National Anthem only at the beginning of each format of the game”.

He added that national anthems will next be played at the start of lone T20 match on September 6.

“The practice of singing National Anthem was followed in the first ODI (on Sunday at Dambulla) and again it will be sung at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo before the commencement of the only T-20 match (6th September) on this tour. Rest of the venues will have the immediate start of the match without the Anthem Ceremony,” he said.

India are currently ahead by 1-0 in the ongoing five-match series. The second ODI will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on Thursday.