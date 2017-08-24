A Rio de Janeiro judge has sentenced former Real Madrid and Brazil international full-back Roberto Carlos to jail for failing to pay child support.

The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler 61,000 reais (around $20,000), according to documents lodged with the Itaperuna family court in Rio de Janeiro state, reports Xinhua.

Carlos, a father of nine, has two children with Thurler.

Judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal by the 44-year-old to pay the sum in instalments.

The retired World Cup winner’s lawyer, Fernando Pittner, said the matter would be resolved without Carlos going to jail.

Carlos, who was capped 125 times for Brazil’s national team, currently lives in Spain and works as an ambassador for Real Madrid.