Former England manager Roy Hodgson has asserted that star striker Wayne Rooney may reconsider his decision to retire from international football and make a comeback to the national team.

Rooney, who has scored 53 times in 119 appearances for England, announced his international retirement on Wednesday. Current England manager Gareth Southgate had tried to recall him on the basis of his good form form Everton this summer, but the former Manchester United star turned him down.

“As you know, I’m not a gambling man and never have been, but if I was such a person I wouldn’t put any money on Wayne, in that situation, refusing to come out of retirement, if it was put to him in that way, as I know what this country does mean to him in terms of playing international football,” Hodgson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Thursday.

“One hopes for his sake and the country’s sake that situation won’t arise, but I feel sure if it came to that and Gareth went to him and said: ‘We’re in a terrible mess here and we really need you, will you come out retirement?’ then I would be surprised if Wayne didn’t say ‘Yes’ — but I don’t know. I’m second guessing.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson, who served as England manager between 2001 and 2006, also regretted Rooney’s decision to end his international career.

“I think he still can play in the national team. It’s a pity he will miss the next World Cup for England. If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (his international retirement) until after the World Cup. Knowing Rooney, if he decides something I think he will stick to that,” Eriksson told Sky Sports News.

“You don’t score that amount of goals if you are not a top-class football player. I hope he will change his mind to come back for the World Cup. I think England still needs him.