Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is said to be on the radar of English football champions Chelsea.

According to the Berlin-based sports magazine “Sport-Bild,” the 43-year-old is the first choice when it comes to the possible departure of Chelsea’s incumbent 48-year-old Italian Antonio Conte, reports Xinhua news agency.

The relationship between Chelsea club owner Russian billionaire Roman Abramowitz, and Chelsea managing director Marina Granowskaia and Conte, according to English media reports, is in a critical stage after losing the Community Shield against Arsenal and the season opener against Burnley. Chelsea are only 14th in the table after two rounds of matches.

From 2014 to 2016, Conte was in charge of the Italian national team.

Only two top class coaches are available on the international market at present, the magazine reports.

In addition to Tuchel, former Barcelona coach, 47-year-old Luis Enrique would be ready for a quick return to the game. In contrast to the Spaniard, Tuchel speaks fluent English giving him an advantage.

According to the reports, Granovskaia has already collected detailed information about Tuchel. The German coach is said to be a skilled developer getting along with young talents and stars and motivating his players. Earlier, Tuchel made it into the international headlines with remarkable performances in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

In 2016, Dortmund won their group ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid after scoring 21 goals in only six games. Dortmund drew both games against the Spanish giant 2-2.

Until only a few weeks ago, Tuchel was in charge at the 2012 German champions Borussia Dortmund but was sacked after only two years due to problems with the club leaders, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and managing director Michael Zorc.

Tuchel led his team to third place in the Bundesliga and direct qualification for the Champions League. He also won the 2017 German Cup.

From 2009 to 2014, Tuchel was head coach at the Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz 05 and succeeded the current Liverpool FC coach Juergen Klopp in Dortmund.

Tuchel’s management has not commented on the latest rumours.