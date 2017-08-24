The 2018 ITTF Team World Cup will be held in London from February 22 to 25 next year, the world table tennis governing body announced.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Wednesday awarded the hosting rights for the event, its second most prestigious team tournament after the World Championships, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Team World Cup, last held in Dubai in 2015, comprises 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams which include the host team, Continental Champions and the other top finishers at the 2016 World Team Table Tennis Championships.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert said: “London is a very special place for the ITTF as it is where we were founded in 1926 and where we held our first World Championships the same year. It is great to be bringing world class table tennis back to this city.”

Table Tennis England Chairman Sandra Deaton added: “This is fantastic news for table tennis in England and a vote of confidence from the ITTF.”

England hosted the individual men’s World Cup at Liverpool in 2012 but this will be the first major table tennis-only event to be staged in London since the 1954 World Championships at Wembley.

Since then, England has also hosted the World Championships in Birmingham in 1977 and Manchester in 1997.