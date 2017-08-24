Manchester United have re-signed stellar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one year contract keeping him at the club up till 2018. The Swede is set to don the number 10 shirt as confirmed by the club.

It was only a few days ago that United’s official kit partner Adidas, started selling replica’s of Reds home jersey with Zlatan’s name and number 10 on the back.

The jerseys were live on the official shopping website of Adidas US.

Seems that the kit sponsors weren’t messing around, and a deal for the player was already on table. More to this whole transfer saga, United defender Eric Bailly had shared a video on his Instagram earlier this week where he wrote that he is waiting for Zlatan to be fit and return back on the pitch.

Hope you're almost ready to return, @iamzlatanibrahimovic, I'll be right here! 😎👊🏾 A post shared by Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Jose Mourinho and men now clearly one of the strongest squad in the ongoing season with reliable backup upfront. In his 46 appearances for the club last season Zlatan scored a whooping 28 goals including a winner in the EFL Cup final.

“We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season,” said Jose Mourinho expressing his happiness on the striker’s re-arrival.

Zaltan was sidelined for remaining season after suffering a horrendous ACL injury in the Europa League semi final clash against Anderlecht last season.

“I am back to finish what I started. I cannot wait to get back on the Old Trafford pitch but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready,” said Ibrahimovic who is keen to be back again and earn United the top spot in the Premier League.

#TheJourneyContinues Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "It's time to finish what I started." #TheJourneyContinues Posted by Manchester United on Thursday, August 24, 2017

Zlatan took to Instagram to reveal his return to the club, “I UNITED it” said the post where the striker can be seen engaged in a hand to hand combat with a devil. What a player, what a return. Welcome back Manchester United to Zlatan’s era.