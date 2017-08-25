Pakistan men’s hockey team have qualified for the next year’s Hockey World Cup to be held in India.

Currently placed at 14th place in world rankings, Pakistan finished at seventh position in the Hero Hockey World League semi-final in London, which eventually helped them in earning a place in the World Cup.

“Under FIH regulations, the team that wins its continental qualifier automatically qualifies for the World Cup. However, the semifinals of the European continental qualifier will be contested by Germany, England, Netherlands and Belgium – teams that have already achieved World Cup qualification thanks to top five finishes in the Hockey World League semifinals,” a FIH release said.

The Green Shirts, had missed out on the 2014 World Cup in The Hague. They also failed to qualify for 2016 Rio Olympics.

Pakistan are the 13th team to qualify for the World Cup and will be joining India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain and New Zealand.

Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held in Indian city of Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16 next year.