Brazilian teenager Wendel has agreed to join former French football league champions Paris Saint-Germain from Rio de Janeiro giants Fluminense, according to the midfielder’s agent.

The French Ligue 1 outfit beat off competitions from Porto and CSKA Moscow, Xinhua news agency quoted Brazilian news portal Globo Esporte as reporting on Thursday.

“There comes a time when a player has to make a decision and that has happened [with Wendel]. He has chosen to go to PSG,” the 19-year-old’s representative Frederico Moraes, was quoted as saying.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agreed to pay 12 million euros ($14.14 million) for Wendel, who has made 36 first-team appearances for Fluminense since being promoted from their youth academy in January.

Wendel would be the sixth Brazilian in the French club’s squad, joining Neymar, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Lucas Moura and Thiago Silva.