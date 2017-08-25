A- A A+

India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost his men’s singles quarter-final match and bowed out of the World Badminton Championships here on Friday.

In a match which lasted around 48 minutes, the Guntur player was beaten by top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-14, 21-18.

Srikanth never looked in the contention in the first game as the South Korean star outplayed him in every department. But in the second game, Srikanth gave some fight before surrendering.

Later in the day, 2016 Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and 2012 London games bronze medallist Sania Nehwal will take on their respective opponents.

