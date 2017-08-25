Sri Lanka’s ODI skipper Upul Tharanga has been banned for two matches following lanka’s defeat to India in the second ODI at Pallekele Stadium on Thursday.

Tharanga was handed the ban for slow over-rate offence in the second ODI. Sri Lanka Cricket administration has confirmed that Batsman Chamara Kapugedara will take over the captainship in absence of Tharanga.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka has also been sidelined for rest of the series following a shoulder injury while fielding in the second ODI encounter against India.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have been included in the squad for the remaining 3 matches of the 5-match ODI series.

India pulled off an epic turnaround after surviving a mighty 6 wickets scare from spinner Akila Dananjaya, former skipper MS Dhoni and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar partnered to take India over the line.

India currently leads the 5-match series 2-0.