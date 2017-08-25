FC Barcelona has officially announced the signing of French super forward, Ousmane Dembele from Borrusia Dortmund on a 5 year contract. The Dortmund ace will be wearing the number 11 shirt formally donned by Neymar at Camp Nou.

According to the official announcement, Barcelona have paid a whooping 105 million euros plus add-ons for the player, making him world’s second most expensive footballer after Neymar. Manchester United’s stellar midfielder Paul Pogba’s move from Juventus is now placed third behind Dembele and Neymar in the list of most expensive football transfers.

Barcelona took to Twitter to announce the signing. According to Barcelona’s official Press release on their website the club has put a huge release clause of 400 million in the contract which clarifies their clear intention of keeping Dembele at the Camp-Nou for long and avoid any situation like Neymar which can cost them their best players.

Dembele will undergo a medical on Monday following which he will be revealed as a Barcelona player. The 20 year old is currently one of the hottest properties in world football and has the capability to fit in any game play format. He can operate on both flanks and has some lethal dribbling and striking skills. With 10 goals and 29 assists for Dortmund last season, the superstar is still to touch his prime.

With Neymar’s departure, the French will have a big void to fill at Barcelona who have not been at their best in the initial few games of their 2017-18 campaign.

Barca manager, Ernesto Valverde expressed his delight on Dembele’s arrival, “He is a quick, technical player who can get deep and play on both wings, ” said the coach on the new signing.