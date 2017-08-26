On day fifth of the World Wrestling Championship, four Indian wrestlers opened the doors of hope for India’s medal contention but soon crashed at the crease of international players. The bouts patterned with Deepak (86 kg) who lost against a powerful display of Japan’s Masao by 5-2. Moving on to the next category, India’s Sumit in 125 kg trailed down to Russia’s Anzor Ruslanovitch Khizriev.

However, Harphool Gulia fighting in 61 kg played well in first round but eventually lost to European Bronze medalist Cengizhan Erdogan in the second.

The only wrestler left in fray was Olympian Sandeep Tomar who initially lost in round of 16 but fortunately, won in the repechage round against Canada’s AsoPalini by 10-0. While his second repechage round was distanced by the time gap, Indian coaches and players stayed glued to the mats at AccorHotels Arena, Paris. Few bouts passed and the Indian federation & contingent remained confident on the 57 kg weight category player, Sandeep Tomar.

As the second repechage round came closer, India’s hope to open the medal tally widened its horizons with the stretching of Tomar’s warm up moves. Bout started with Sandeep’s average performance but eventually Sandeep started trailing against Mongolia’s ErdenebatBekhbayar. With every second passing by, the wrestling hall filled with awe as Sandeep struggled to beat the Mongolian lad, and eventually, Tomar lost to Erdenebat by technical superiority.

Interestingly, Sandeep Tomar had earlier defeated the same Mongolian player on the mats of Pro Wrestling League during its first season. His shaped up performance carved better in today’s first round of repechage but the eventual defeat has put a question mark on the fitness and training level of Indian athletes.

While Sakshi and VineshPhogat had earlier disappointed Indian fans with their performance in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship, on the other hand PWL’s other international players,Marwa, Odunayo and Vasilisa posted a fair show with bagging a Silver to their kitty.

With all eyes up on the sixthand the last day of the biggest showdown at an international level, Indians look towards opening their medal tally while the federation mulls over the training pattern of the wrestlers.