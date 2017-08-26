A- A A+

Amit Phangal gave India a good start by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals in the 19th World Boxing Championships here.

The Asian bronze-medallist got the better of Italy’s Federico Serra in a split verdict to enter the second round on Friday night.

Amit will now take on seventh seed Carlos Quipo of Ecuador.

The Indian boxer recovered from a slow start in the first round to seal the deal in the second and third rounds although a split decision went in his favour.

India have sent a strong eight-team contingent, the biggest ever, to the World Championships this year. They made the cut through the Asian Championships held in Tashkent earlier this year.

First Published | 26 August 2017 1:19 PM
World Boxing Championship: Amit Phangal seals pre-quarterfinal berth; beats Federico Serra of Italy

