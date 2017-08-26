Amit Phangal gave India a good start by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals in the 19th World Boxing Championships here.
The Asian bronze-medallist got the better of Italy’s Federico Serra in a split verdict to enter the second round on Friday night.
Amit will now take on seventh seed Carlos Quipo of Ecuador.
The Indian boxer recovered from a slow start in the first round to seal the deal in the second and third rounds although a split decision went in his favour.
India have sent a strong eight-team contingent, the biggest ever, to the World Championships this year. They made the cut through the Asian Championships held in Tashkent earlier this year.
(Latest News in English from Newsx)