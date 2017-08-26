Day 6 of World Wrestling Championship came to a close with disappointments soaring on India’s medal dreams. Without opening a single medal numeric, Indian contingent would be returning empty handed from Accor Hotel Arena, Paris. After huge disappointment from two female medal prospects – Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, all hopes were up and alive on the freestyle Indian men.

Bajrang Punia who stood as a strong medal contender crashed out in the repechage round by 3-8 following his second round defeat against Georgia’s Lakobishvili by 5-6. However, Bajrang’s opening bout against Germany’s Semisorow posed as a good start with him securing 4 points advantage resulting to a win by 6-4.

The second contender from India, Amit Dhankad in 70 kg lost to Kazakhstan’s Tanatorov by 2-9. The next turn came onto 74 kg weight category’s Praveen Rana who successfully cleared his first round bout against Usupov by 4-2 but eventually lost to Jabrayil Hasanov in his second round coiling down to 5-0. Surprisingly, 97 kg’s Satyavrat Kadian put up a good show against China’s Zhang beating him by a pin fall. His fall escalated the Indian dreams to a medal round but that too, soon came to a downpour as Satyavrat lost to Armenia’s Keteov by 5-0.

Bringing a closure to the morning session of the World Wrestling Championship, Accor Hotels Arena also shut down scope of medal for the Indian contingent signing off with many question marks on the performance, fitness and training level of the Indian wrestlers.

On the other hand, few international players who had already performed in India on the mats of Pro Wrestling League did a fair show at the World’s mat. Marwa Amri, Vasilisa Marziulik and Odunayo Adekuoroye had already bagged a Silver medal in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship and Gold medalist Helen Maroulis has marked her confirmation for the third season of PWL.

While team India wasn’t very successful to beat the code at international mats, PWL can be seen as the next platform where all national and international face off combo can be witnessed once again, igniting few revenge, challenges and celebrations on various combinations of matches won and lost on the mat of the biggest Championship today, in Accor Hotel Arena, Paris.