Floyd Mayweather won the highly anticipated boxing battle on Sunday with rookie boxer yet UFC champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round of the game through Technical Knock Out (TKO) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

The American professional boxer bid adieu to the game that he held as his own for almost two decades and bowed out of a stellar undefeated career that gloated a record of 50-0.

The MMA fighter started what was being touted as the ‘Fight of the Millenium’ by landing a series of quick punches on Mayweather but the American professional boxer absorbed the early blows and was on his typical defensive game.

After the 5th round, McGregor began to lose energy since he is more used to the short durations of MMA fights and Floyd Mayweather roared back into the game delivering punches at the Irishman from left and right.

In the 10th round of the cash-rich match, Mayweather proved just too much for a floundering McGregor. The American cornered the MMA professional and began a savage mauling of him. An almost passed out McGregor gave into the beating and Mayweather triumphed by TKO.

Keeping in mind the huge fan bases of the two elite fighters of their respective games, the Las Vegas pay-per-view battle is reported to have amassed almost half a billion dollars in revenues.