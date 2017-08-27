Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka’s captain Chamara Kapugedera has decided to bat first; inviting India to set a chasing total on the board.

India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.

Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.

Team Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

03: 27 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, Sri Lanka 42/2; Chandimal 20(34), Thirimanne 2(12)

Bhuvneshwar seems to have gathered a lot of confidence from the lat match, he has had another chance at the pads of Chandimal, it was very close but was denied by the umpire. MS Dhoni too had a loud cheer but in vain as umpire stood firm. Meanwhile Chahal brought into the attack, he just conceded 1 run of that over.

03: 18 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, Sri Lanka 37/2; Chandimal 16(28), Thirimanne 1(7)

Brilliant start for India, the Indian pacers are utilizing the moisture on the pitch in their favour. Bhumrah and Bhuvi both are keeping it tight here at Pallekele.

Lahiru Thirimanne, left handed bat, comes to the crease

03: 10 PM IST | Wicket! Kusal Mendis c Rohit b Bumrah 1(10) (7.3 overs)

WICKET! STUNNER by Rohit Sharma at the second slip, Bumrah gets his man, Kusal Mendis has to go after a steady start. Kusal Mendis was one of the biggest hopes for Lankans if they wanted to put a good strong total today, a big blow for the hosts.

02: 53 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, Sri Lanka 22/1; Chandimal 8(13), Kusal Mendis 0(2)

Unlucky that Bhuvneshwar is still wicketless despite superb bowling. He is getting the ball to do all the chatting so far, taking benefit of the cast condition. Bumrah, on the other hand, is razor sharp; pressure building on Sri Lanka.

02: 48 PM IST | WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah gets Dickwella. That was lbw from the word go. Indians appeal, umpire says NOT OUT. Virat Kohli takes review after a small chat with Bumrah — boy the bowler is confident. The review suggests Dickwella was plumb in front of the wicket. Umpire reverses his decision. Dickwella lbw b Bumrah 13(15); Sri Lanka 18/1

02: 32 PM IST | 1 over bowled, Sri Lanka 6/0; Chandimal 0(4), Dickwella 5(2)

A very good first over from Bhuvneshwar. He is getting the ball to move well.

02: 35 PM IST | Dickwella and Chandimal are at the crease. Dickwella is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. Slight drizzle but no harm done.

02: 10 PM IST | QUICK RECAP: In the last outing, India suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.

The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.

02: 01 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for India and Sri Lanka:

02: 00 PM IST | TOSS! Sri Lanka’s captain Chamara Kapugedera has won the toss and decided to bat first; inviting India to set a chasing total on the board.