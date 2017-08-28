Continuing their poor run of games in Premier League, Arsenal miserably lost 4-0 to rampant running Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday night. This is the second successive defeat away from home for Arsene Wenger’s side which lost the last game to Stoke 1-0.

Wenger excluded the mainstays Kolasinac, Mustafi and Lacazette from the starting line up, and fielded his side’s talisman Alexis Sanchez for the first time this season. But even Sanchez couldn’t lift a disorganised North London outfit which was technically beaten in every department by a spirited Liverpool.

Arsenal paid dearly for their lack of confidence and steel on the pitch as Jurgen Klopp’s men thwarted their shaky defence on counter-attacks. The deadlock was broken by Roberto Firmino who headed home a simple opener for Liverpool in 17th minute of the game.

The duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah operating at flanks proved to be too much for Wenger’s men as they ran riots throughout the game. Mane scored an absolute beauty of a goal in 40th minute, cutting inside from the left and curling in a right-footed shot at the far post.

Arsenal tried to gain momentum of the game in the second half but Liverpool made sure the travelling side take nothing away. After 12 minutes in the half-time, Mohamed Salah was unleashed on a counter attack and after a lung-bursting run, he made it 3-0 for Liverpool in sublime fashion.

The final nail in coffin came through substitute Daniel Sturridge, who converted a chipped pass from Salah.

Liverpool have won two and drawn one in their opening three fixtures of the league while Arsenal have lost two and won just once.