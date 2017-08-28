German football club Leipzig bounced back from one goal down to beat Freiburg 4-1 and complete the second round in the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner’s brace helped Leipzig to turn the tide as they crushed Freiburg 4-1 to secure the first win of the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The “Bulls” took the reins from the kick off and dictated the pace on the pitch. However, Leipzig failed to break the deadlock despite promising opportunities through Jean-Kevin Augustin and Werner.

Hence, Freiburg punished the hosts’ poor chance conversion when Marco Terrazzino’s cross found Florian Niederlechner, who tapped home the opener with 24 minutes played.

Leipzig regrouped after the restart and responded with the equaliser after Werner headed home Emil Forsberg’s cross in the 48th minute.

The hosts gained momentum and rallied back seven minutes later as Willi Orban slotted home Augustin’s cross to make it 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Freiburg were unable to hold the pace as Leipzig added another goal to their lead in the 69th minute when Werner overcame goalkeeper Alexander Scholow into the near post corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Freiburg as midfielder Nicolas Hoefler received his marching orders for a second booking minutes after Bruma hammered home to make it 4-1 in the 78th minute.

“We played a good first half but then we suffered two goals in a short space of time,” Freiburg head coach Christian Streich said.

“I am very glad that we won the game. We have forced the victory over Freiburg today,” Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

With the result, Leipzig reaped their first victory of the season while Freiburg wait for their first three points of the season.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Hannover upset Schalke 1-0 as Jonathas scored the only goal of the game. As the result, Hannover wrapped up their second straight win as Schalke suffered their first loss in the second game.