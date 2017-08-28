Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the logo for Kochi, one of the venues of FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The logo represents and reflects Kochi’s identity and will be a valuable tool in linking the local community to a global World Cup.

Speaking about the Logo and the tournament that begins in less than 40 days’ time, Vijayan said: “I am happy to launch the logo here today and, rest assured, this is just the start. There are more things to look forward to, that are coming up in the next few days in the lead-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“We are happy with the ongoing preparations for FIFA U-17 World Cup. The work is going on smoothly. We want to be great hosts for all the teams that come to Kochi for the World Cup, and the international audience,” he added.

Tournament Director Javier Ceppi added, “The Host City Logo will allow all football fans in Kochi to have a local flavour and will be critical in the promotion of the tournament. We are very appreciative of Chief Minister Vijayan for launching this image that was specially created for the World Cup. Now, we would like for this to go everywhere in the state because this is Kochi’s image for the tournament”.

Also present at the launch were former India captain I.M. Vijayannd state Minister of Sports A.C. Moideen.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here will host eight matches this October that will feature, among others, football powerhouses Brazil, Spain and Germany.