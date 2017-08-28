Indian cricket team vice Captain Rohit Sharma combined with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday to take India to a comfortable victory over hosts Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Pallekele stadium.

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 124(145) to claim his 12th ODI century in a stellar fashion while Dhoni clinched his 65th half century in ODI cricket to get India home with a comfortable 6 wicket victory.

But the things we’re not looking good for India until a fantastic 157-run unbeaten stand between the duo as India were 4 wickets down on just 61 runs in the 16th over.

In an interview with another star performer of the winning night, Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian vice captain revealed what was it like to be in the middle of the pitch in such a pressuring situation and how he and Dhoni led the Indian attack forward.

“Obviously it is not a good feeling when you see wickets falling at the other end. But we always knew that one big partnership was required at that point. We saw it even in the last game that one big partnership and we won the game. That was the talk and that was the idea to try and create a partnership and yes MS Dhoni has been such an experienced player in that situation. He has batted in that situation so many times and bailed the team out. So all we were trying to do was take it over by over and just take the game till the end. We knew that if we bat till the 45th or 46th over, we would win the game. That was the idea and that was the talk in the middle,” he said.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile Bumrah too revealed how the break after the Champions trophy campaign helped him return more charged up and confident.

“It is always good to get some time off, especially spending so much time on the field, it is important to spend time off the field as well,” said the Indian pacer.

Talking about the dressing room setup and the team morale, Bumrah said “The team morale is very good, over here everybody enjoys each other’s success and everybody is happy for each other.”

“Everybody wants to contribute and everybody is helping each other in every aspect be it fitness or with the cricket.”

India will play the next ODI on August 31 in Colombo