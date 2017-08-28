Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly agreed a £48 million plus deal for RB Leipzig star midfielder Naby Keita who was a major target for Coach Jurgen Klopp this season. Keita would finally be playing at the Anfield but there is a catch.

According to a report by BBC, the 22-year old Guinea international will be playing for Leipzig for at least this season and Liverpool will have to wait for another season to have his services.

Earlier in the transfer window Liverpool had two straight offers rejected for the player, the first of around £50 million and second of close to £70 million. The deal has been sorted now for a fee less than the second proposed bid but will still surpass the existing club record of £35 million that the English club paid for Andy Caroll in 2011 transfer window.

In a bid to further strengthen Liverpool’s squad and fill the void if Coutinho leaves, this could be a marvellous piece of work from the club’s administration. The deal would also add more satisfaction to Klopp’s so far fruitful start of the season.

Keita will have his medical in England on Monday, following his anticipated move next summer.

He scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists during his 31 appearances for Leipzig last season. A central midfielder of his kind, he can play on either half of the pitch and provide key passes throughout the game. With an overall rating of 7.60, Kieta was placed 5th in the list of best Bundesliga players by whoscored.com behind only Thiago Alcantara (8.28), Arjen Robben (7.82), Emil Forsberg (7.75) and Robert Lewandowski (7.74).