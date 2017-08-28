More than 300 athletes, children, and students with disabilities walked for the welfare of para-athletes at the Civilian Welfare Foundation’s organised event here on Monday.

The walk for Paralympics is organised every year on August 28.

There was participation from more than 30 organisations like Mentaid, Paschimbanga Rajya Pratibandhi Sammilani, Manobikas Kendra, Nivedita Centre for Handicapp Children, Atmavishas, Murlidhar Girls School, Pathabhavan Schools, Ram Krishan Mission Blind Boys Academy and so on.

Paralympians like Saheb Hussain, Gautam Dey, Ujjwal Ghosh, Aloke Mondal, Montu Das came for the walk.

The 2.5 km walk stretched from Golpark to Hazra in South Kolkata.