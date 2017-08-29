German football giants Borussia Dortmund on Monday signed Ukraine striker Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev in a four-year contract.

“Yarmolenko signed the papers today keeping him at the club until June 30, 2021. The 27-year-old will wear the number 9 playing for Borussia Dortmund,” the Bundesliga outfit said in their website.

Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc said in a statement: “Andrey is a player we have been following for some time, one who plays at the highest level at both club level and for the Ukraine national team.”

He has scored 137 goals in 339 competitive matches for Dynamo Kiev. Yarmolenko has also been capped 69 times for the Ukraine national side, scoring a total of 29 goals.

The 27-year-old is quick, full of tricks, and a real threat on goal. He was voted “Footballer of the year” in 2013, 2014, and 2015 in his home country.

“I am very grateful that Dynamo Kiev has allowed me to pursue my dream of going to play for a big European club,” Yarmolenko said.

“I will work hard in every training session in order to help Dortmund reach the highest level attainable, which is always my top priority.

Dortmund have released French forward Ousmane Dembele, who has joined FC Barcelona and Yarmolenko will take his place.