Tech giants HCL on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) to extend support for Indian athletes participating in the Olympics.

Under the MoU, HCL has committed Rs 6 crore over the next five years to support the athletes in their quest for Olympic medals.

Commenting on the MoU, Viren Rasquinha, CEO, Olympic Gold Quest, said: “Olympic Gold Quest has been set up with the aim to identify talented sportsmen and women who can go on to win Olympic gold medals.

“However, no organisation can work towards such a massive goal alone and we are glad that organisations like HCL that are already investing in promoting sports in the country are coming forward to support us in our quest,” he added.

Speaking about the partnership, Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation said: “The vision for this association is not only to support the athletes in their quest for gold medals, but to inspire confidence in the entire nation and other budding athletes that talent will never go unsupported.”

The Olympic Gold Quest currently supports 130 athletes including 53 senior athletes across eight individual sports — Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and Wrestling.