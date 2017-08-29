Premier League is off to a sensational start with some crowd engaging performances in the first three weeks. Manchester United have been the stand out team in the league with three successive victories in three matches. The Red Devils are currently placed on top of the league table and are expected to be there for quite some time with the flair they have shown in their attacking prowess.

Liverpool have so far been brilliant with triumphs in the Champions League qualifiers and a 4-0 mauling of Arsenal at Anfield. Meanwhile, City look prominent going into the season, they had a relatively tough outing against Everton but were strong enough to romp home a 2-1 victory despite being left with only 10 men on field, thanks to a 97th minute strike from Raheem Sterling.

Everton is another club who has strengthened the squad well and are putting up valiant competition against the top teams. The Tofees, with Wayne Rooney leading the attack, have shown fantastic progress and are not a team to mess with. Chelsea too are trying to get back and match up with the hotshots. The defending champions made a comeback after struggling in the start of season as a low key Burnley run over them with a 3-3 victory.

The Blues have since made sincere efforts and got past rivals Tottenham and Everton with 2-1 and 2-0 victories respectively. Alvaro Morata too is finally getting some knick of the English top competition which will provide major boost to the Blues.

Out of all, Huddersfield Town has been one big surprise side in the league. The Terriers have so far maintained absolute clean-sheets in the three games played and stand third on the table. Yes, Huddersfield are third as of now.

Here are some stats and facts after three action packed weeks of the most popular football league in the world:

1) Penalties nightmare for Romelu Lukaku as the Manchester United’s new main man has missed 2 of his last 3 penalties in the Premier League.

2) Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has become the first player in Premier League history to have scored and assisted a goal each in his first two home games.

3) Manchester City’s young sensation Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 12 goals in his 11 Premier League starts for Man city. The Brazilian has scored 8 and assisted 4 goals.

4) Swansea striker Abraham ended the club’s goal drought on Saturday after scoring a goal in their 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

5) Newbie’s Huddersfield are yet to be scored against, with 3 clean-sheets in their opening three games of the season.

6) West Ham shot stopper Joe Hart has conceded 20 goals in his last six appearances in league competitions, combining both Serie A and Premier League.