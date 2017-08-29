Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday stepped down from his post after his team’s disastrous show against India in the ongoing series. SLC vice president Mohan de Silva confirmed the development.

Along with the former Sri Lanka skipper, the rest of the selection committee also stepped down ahead of the team’s fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India on Thursday, according to an espncricinfo report.

The announcement came a couple of days after the hosts lost the third ODI in Pallekele, and conceded the five-match series 3-0.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led Test team was also whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series preceding the limited overs series.