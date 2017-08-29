Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Cameroonian defender Andre Bikey for the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) football season.

Bikey becomes the fifth foreign signing for Jamshedpur after Moura, Tiri, Doutie and Belfort.

“I am happy to have signed for Jamshedpur. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of the sports legacy of Jamshedpur and its rich football traditions. I am looking forward to work with Steve Coppell again. Steve has been a great influence on me over the years,” Bikey said in a statement issued by the club.

“I am excited about how the team is shaping up and I am hungry to fight for the championship.”

“Andre has proven his quality and will be an asset to the team. His versatility is of high utility and I am looking forward to work with him once again come October,” coach Steve Coppell said.

Primarily a strong defender, Bikey can also play in the midfield. Having started his youth career at the age of fifteen with Espanyol, Bikey found first team football in Portugal with Marco in the 2002-03 season.

He joined the English Premier League side Reading on a season-long loan in August 2006, before joining the club permanently for a 1 million pound ($1.29 million) fee in April 2007 under Coppell.

He then went on to play for Burnley, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic.

He also has experience of playing in ISL with North East United in 2015 and with FC Pune City in 2016.