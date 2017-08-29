Skipper Virat Kohli celebrated Indian team’s ODI series victory over Sri Lanka in the cutest manner possible by dancing with Mohammed Shami’s two-year-old daughter.

Shami, who was part of India’ Test squad shared the video on social media in which captain Kohli and little Aairah are shaking a leg on Lou Boga’s track ‘I got a girl’. The right-arm pacer captioned the pics as, “Aairah dance with Virat [Kohli] after 3-0 victory.”

This is not the first time Kohli has impressed us with his dancing skills. Earlier, his videos with girlfriend Anushka Sharma at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding had taken social media by storm.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international on August 31 and wrap up the series on September 31. They will also be playing a lone T20 in Colombo on September 6 to end the tour.

Watch the video here and tell us what you think of Kohli’s dancing moves.