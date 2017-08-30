French defending champion Monaco announced the acquisition of striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Montenegrin is set to reinforce Monaco’s attack following the departure of Valere Germain to fellow Ligue 1 side Marseilles, reports Efe.

Jovetic, who signed a four-year contract, on Tuesday said that the level of the players and Monaco’s performance in the UEFA Champions League, where they reached the semi-finals last season while winning the Ligue 1 title, convinced him to join the club.

While Monaco did not disclose the size of the transfer fee, French media suggest that Inter Milan will receive 11 million euros ($13.2 million).

Jovetic has shown steady improvement playing in major competitions and brings experience at the highest level, Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev said.

The Montenegro national team skipper made his debut as a professional with Partizan in 2006, before going to play for Fiorentina, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

He won a Premier League title and EFL Cup with City in 2014 as well as a cup crown and league championship with Partizan in 2008.