After overpowering the hosts in first three One Day International (ODI) matches, India will look to continue their strong showing over Sri Lanka in the fourth match at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday.

With a six-wicket victory in the third match, India sealed the series at Pallekele, thanks to unbeaten knocks from opener Rohit Sharma (124 not out) and middle-order batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (67 not out).

In the coming match, with some experienced player failing to make their mark, Dhoni and Rohit will look to continue their fine form to help the visitors continue their unbeaten run. Star Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul and Kedar Jadhav will try to get back to scoring after putting up a failed show in the previous matches.

Skipper Kohli might opt to make changes after playing with the unchanged side in the first three ODIs.

Batsmen Ajikya Rahane, Manish Pandey along with Kuldeep Yadav and medium-pacer Shardul Thakur may fancy their chances of getting picked up in the playing XI.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel will again look to press Sri Lanka’s batting which has failed to look effective in the series.

For Sri Lanka, the injury woes look to pile up with stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera ruled out for the rest of the series with a back injury.

Experienced pacer Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka in the remaining matches looking to re-work plans.

Besides Malinga, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who has looked effective in the series, will try to threaten the Indian batting line-up.

The Sri Lankan batting will depend upon openers Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal along with middle-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne who played a vital knock in the previous match.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.