Germany coach Joachim Low on Wednesday said French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unwilling to sell winger Julian Draxler nearing the final days of the transfer window.

“I know for a fact that Paris don’t want to sell him, they are convinced of his outstanding qualities,” Low was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Draxler has been linked with a move away from PSG. The 23-year-old has been linked to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

On the international front, Draxler skippered Germany to their Confederations Cup triumph in the absence of regular players in Russia this summer.

“He made such a big step forward there, I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he’s already playing a big role for us,” the German football team coach said.

Meanwhile, Bayern president Uli Hoeness said in an interview with Sport Bild that Bayern fans feel they do not need Draxler.

“(Bayern CEO) Karl-Heinz (Rummenigge) and I recently sat down to discuss the ragbag of classy players in our squad, If we’d go after a player like Draxler come hell or high water, we’d face a similar question like with the James (Rodriguez) transfer. What about Thomas Muller,” Hoeness said.

“There’s no doubt that Julian Draxler would be a great fit for our squad. But we don’t want to sell any of our players. I already have a pain on my insides should all of our players be fit for once,” he added.