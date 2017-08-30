Philippe Coutinho is among one of the most trending footballer subjected to a transfer this summer. The window has already been crazy and seen some high-end transfers. Let’s not even go far and we see 3 big transfers among the Brazil national team as Dani Alves and Neymar left to join PSG from their respective clubs, Real Madrid defender Danilo went on to add more strength to an already powerful Manchester City defence.

Coutinho is one of the major targets for Barcelona as the Catalan club is desperate to fill the big void left by Neymar. Barca have clearly missed the Brazilian’s presence as they struggled in their initial games of the ongoing season. Now with Dembele in, Camp Nou will have something to cheer of considering the fact that the young French has performed in big games and has age on his side at 21.

But let’s come back to Coutinho. Is he going to sign for Barcelona? Is a deal already on the table? Whatever the situation, Coutinho was never a big Barcelona fan back when he was growing within the ranks of football. Surprisingly, not so surprising now, but Neymar, another Brazilian and Coutinho’s national team-mate wasn’t a Barcelona buff either. The duo were huge Real Madrid fans when they were young and new in club football. In a interview given to Spanish publication Marca in 2008, both Neymar and Coutinho expressed their soft corner for the ‘best team on the planet, Real Madrid’.

They also rated La Liga as one of the best leagues in the world and said they would love to play in the La Liga as that’s where the best players play. One of the two has already won the champions League with a La Liga giant while other might.

Liverpool fan? Brace up for games with Salah and Firmino, as someone seems destined to leave.