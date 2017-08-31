After overpowering the hosts in first three One Day International (ODI) matches, India will look to continue their strong showing over Sri Lanka in the fourth match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

With a six-wicket victory in the third match, India sealed the series at Pallekele, thanks to unbeaten knocks from opener Rohit Sharma (124 not out) and middle-order batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (67 not out).

For Sri Lanka, the injury woes look to pile up with stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera ruled out for the rest of the series with a back injury.

Experienced pacer Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka in the remaining matches looking to re-work plans.

Besides Malinga, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who has looked effective in the series, will try to threaten the Indian batting line-up.

Squad:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasaprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga (captain)

Live Updates

02: 03 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first. This will be for the first time India will have to post a total to Sri Lanka to chase. Interesting!

01: 45 PM IST | Team Sri Lanka Preview: The Sri Lankan batting will depend upon openers Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal along with middle-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne who played a vital knock in the previous match.

01: 30 PM IST | Team India Preview: In the coming match, with some experienced player failing to make their mark, Dhoni and Rohit will look to continue their fine form to help the visitors continue their unbeaten run. Star Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul and Kedar Jadhav will try to get back to scoring after putting up a failed show in the previous matches.

Skipper Kohli might opt to make changes after playing with the unchanged side in the first three ODIs