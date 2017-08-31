Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has landed in a soup after he was seen assaulting a senior citizen on camera, who had confronted the cricketer after being hit by his car in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

As per the reports, the incident took place this morning when Rayudu’s speeding luxury car hit a senior citizen. When confronted by the man for rash driving, Rayudu lost his cool and slapped the man. The whole incident has been caught on camera.

Meanwhile, police is yet to file a complaint in this regard.

This is not the first time Ambati Rayudu has landed in a controversy. The cricketer had got into a fight with Harbhajan Singh during a IPL match in 2016.

The 31-year-old Andhra batsman has scored over 1000 runs in 34 ODIs for India. He has also played six T20 Internationals and scored 42 runs. The right-hander plays for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Watch the video here: