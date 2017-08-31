Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on Thursday joined English Premier League (EPL) club Swansea A.F.C. on a season-long loan.

“Swansea city have completed a season-long loan for Bayern Munich’a Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches,” the club confirmed.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern Munich last season from Benfica for £27.5 million ($35.40 million) after impressing in Portugal’s successful Euro 2016 campaign, in which he was named best young player of the tournament and the recipient of the journalist-nominated Golden Boy award.

He made 26 appearances for the German giants last season, helping them lift the Bundesliga title.

His arrival further bolsters Clement’s options in midfield, which has been boosted by the recent signing of midfielder Sam Clucas from Hull City.

The Portugal international has made 12 appearances for his country since 2016.